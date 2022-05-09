WATCH: DVH talks about series win over Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (May 13,2022) — The Southeastern Conference announced its annual softball awards for the 2022 season. The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 21 student-athletes on the Second Team, and an nine-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken. KB Sides of Arkansas was named...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With a two-game lead in the SEC Western Division entering the penultimate week of the regular season, No. 4 Arkansas (36-12, 16-8 SEC) hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt (31-15, 12-12 SEC) in a throwdown between two top-25 programs. The opener between the Hogs and Commodores gets underway...
FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off a 9-4 season and win in the Outback Bowl the Hogs have completed spring drills with the attention turning to summer work and then the 2022 football season. As usual, the Razorbacks have a challenging schedule. The non-conference portion of the schedule, at least on...
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a commitment from Wichita State freshman transfer Ricky Council IV, who publicly made his commitment announcement via Instagram on Friday. Council (6-6, 205, guard/wing, native of Durham, N.C.) took an official visit to Arkansas last week, arriving in Fayetteville on Thursday,...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to head to the SEC Tournament in Gainesville. The No. 1 seeded Hogs will play on Thursday night and will take on either No. 8 seeded Ole Miss or No. 9 seeded Georgia in their first game. Hear from...
We are fighting for a Top 8 National Seed. We are leading the best division historically in NCAA baseball...the SEC West. We are ranked in the top 8 in every poll. Our RPI is 23 heading into this weekend. The decision to play all the in state teams is killing...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are on the road recruiting for the Class of 2023 and beyond. They have several offers out in various classes. Here’s three predictions one for 2024 and a pair for 2023. Vysen Lang, OL, 6-5, 330, Pike Road (Ala.) This four-star Class of...
FAYETTEVILLE — Transfer wide receiver Matt Landers could be catching passes again in Reynolds Razorback Stadium this fall. Landers, 6-5, 200, caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in Sam Pittman’s first game as head coach at Arkansas. Landers was with the University of Georgia then. Following that season he transferred to Toledo where he played in 2021. While helping Georgia defeat the Hogs did you ever think you would be on that other sideline in two years?
While I would love to see that (I was at old George Cole Field in 1981 when we hosted the SWC Tournament and beat the Longhorns), my son-in-law and therefore daughter are Texas fans. That regional match-up would almost certainly disappoint someone in my family. 😂. Watches thy Soul from...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is 12-11 under Sam Pittman and appears to be moving in the right direction. The record is even more impressive when one considers the first season was just an all-SEC schedule which the Hogs went 3-7. Not impressive? The program had one SEC win the three previous seasons combined. The Razorbacks went 9-4 in 2021 and won four trophy games which equaled the total number of wins, none in the SEC, by the previous head coach in two seasons.
LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas sophomore Jaxson Robinson will enter the transfer portal and leave the Razorbacks men’s basketball program, he announced via social media on Thursday. Robinson (6-7 wing, native of Ada, Okla.) is the fourth Hog to enter the portal to transfer since the end...
Isaiah Kendall, the 4 star WR from Newport according to one recruiting site, has picked up a lot of recruiting steam lately with the latest being the Texas Longhorns. Do you see any Razorback interest or any offer coming? Thanks, I'll hang up and listen. 😉. "...and with my eyes...
