WATCH: DVH talks about series win over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is 12-11 under Sam Pittman and appears to be moving in the right direction. The record is even more impressive when one considers the first season was just an all-SEC schedule which the Hogs went 3-7. Not impressive? The program had one SEC win the three previous seasons combined. The Razorbacks went 9-4 in 2021 and won four trophy games which equaled the total number of wins, none in the SEC, by the previous head coach in two seasons.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO