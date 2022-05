CAMDEN — David Louis Akers, 78, died peacefully in Portland April 24, 2022, with loving family by his side. After graduating from the University of Illinois in the mid-60s and starting a family in 1970, Dave embarked on a successful 30-year career with the Center for Disease Control which took him across the country, while he earned numerous promotions and accolades. In 1986, Dave and his family moved to Camden where, for the first time, they truly felt they were home.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO