The ACC is considering revamping its football scheduling and eliminating divisions. This would be a welcomed change and allow teams in the conference to play each other more often. One model that is being discussed is a 3-5-5 model. That means each team gets three permanent opponents that they play every season. The rest of the teams are divided into two groups of five that would rotate every other year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO