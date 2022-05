The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a new head coach, and one candidate is currently the betting favorite to get the job. SportsBetting.ag has posted odds for the next Lakers coach. They have Terry Stotts favored for the gig at 2-1 odds. The odds have some wild names that are included to generate media attention, such as LeBron James, Phil Jackson and Coach K. The first five names or so on the list are probably the most realistic candidates.

