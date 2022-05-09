ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Driver hits and kills pedestrian in central El Paso

By Kate Bieri
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas - One person is dead after being struck by a car in central El Paso...

KVIA

El Paso man arrested for injuring 3-year-old chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore was arrested after a video depicted Moore picking up a 3-year-old Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain. The incident happened on the 100 block of S. Resler.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire in west El Paso near I-10

UPDATE: 10:12 AM -- El Paso fire officials say the fire a gas line caught fire after it was damaged. There was a tractor-trailer involved. The call came in at 9:26 a.m. EL PASO, Texas – A fire was reported near I-10 and Northern Pass Drive in West El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made

EL PASO, Texas – Police said one person was shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 P.M. on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive. That's a neighborhood east of US 54 between Dyer and Diana. Dispatchers told ABC-7 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said no The post Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man taken to hospital after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northeast El Paso Thursday night, according to the El Paso Department. The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive near Mt Baldy Drive, according to an El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Central El Paso identified

UPDATE (05/13): El Paso police have identified the man whose body was found Thursday. Police say the man was 67-year-old Salvador Jaime Gonzalez of Central El Paso. Police say Gonzalez's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation continues.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Detectives investigate discovery of body in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the discovery of a body downtown. Police were called out to El Paso Street and Father Rahm just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered a body. Police...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

I-10 west near Thorn Avenue reopens following semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west near Thorn Avenue in El Paso has reopened after it was closed because of a semi-truck that caught on fire. Multiple El Paso Fire Department and law enforcement units blocked off the highway because of the fire, TxDOT cameras showed Wednesday around 8 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mid-April downtown bank robber walked out with $1910

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The affidavit in the case of the bank robber who went into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank last month reveals several details about his brazen crime. According to the document, Neal Tensley, who has already been arrested for the robbery, walked out of the bank with $1910. RELATED STORY: FBI […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash on I-10 east near Copia, Piedras cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes reopened on Insterstate east 10 near Copia and Piedras following a crash on Wednesday. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed one car pushed up against the median. El Paso Police...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deputy dies after crashing into semitrailer in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy, was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer. Gonzalez says, “Our hearts are broken.” A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was expected to be OK.
HOUSTON, TX
ktxs.com

El Paso man indicted for human smuggling in Taylor county

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — An El Paso man has been indicted on smuggling charges in the Taylor County Grand Jury today. According to court documents, Abel Ambriz was pulled over in Taylor County back on September 30th, 2021, because the vehicle he was driving had no insurance. Five passengers were with Ambriz at the time and when the officer asked for their IDs, Ambriz stated that their credentials were in Dallas. Another officer responded to the scene and confirmed that all passengers were over the age of 18, and in Texas illegally.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

1 dead after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Edwards Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Dennis Chavez Park. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional […]
CLOVIS, NM
KVIA

Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday. Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped. The bus driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border. The inmate escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Texas authorities: Prisoner stabs guard, escapes from bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say a prisoner escaped from a transport after stabbing a guard in a rural county roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice say a search is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County who escaped Thursday. Prison officials haven’t provided details about the events leading up to Lopez’s escape but say the guard’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Lopez was convicted of murder in 2006. Prison records show he was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities are searching.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Drivers caught with migrants crammed inside vehicles along New Mexico Highway 9

NEW MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two drivers face a federal charge, conspiracy to harbor and transport, after Border patrol agents discover migrants in vehicles. On Thursday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, along with the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team, found 14 migrants crammed inside two vehicles that were driving along New Mexico Highway 9, a news release stated.
SANTA TERESA, NM

