Driver hits and kills pedestrian in central El Paso

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — An El Paso man has been indicted on smuggling charges in the Taylor County Grand Jury today. According to court documents, Abel Ambriz was pulled over in Taylor County back on September 30th, 2021, because the vehicle he was driving had no insurance. Five passengers were with Ambriz at the time and when the officer asked for their IDs, Ambriz stated that their credentials were in Dallas. Another officer responded to the scene and confirmed that all passengers were over the age of 18, and in Texas illegally.

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO