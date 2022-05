The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Chicago Wolves 6-2 in Game 1 of the Central Division semifinals on Thursday at Allstate Arena. 1. The Wolves finished the regular season with 110 points, which was by far the best record in the AHL. No other team cracked the century mark, so this series will be an uphill battle for the IceHogs even though they went 8-3-0-1 against the Wolves this season, including a 5-0-0-1 record at Allstate Arena. And we saw why in Game 1, with the Wolves outshooting the IceHogs 38-20.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO