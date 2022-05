PHOENIX -- Cody Poteet had only been on the mound at Chase Field once before. But it was the site of one of his most memorable baseball moments. That’s where Poteet made his MLB debut on May 12, 2021, tossing five strong innings and notching his first big league win. It was an impressive, long-awaited feat, given that he was 26 at the time and it had taken six seasons in the Minors to get there.

