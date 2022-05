New research estimates more than 500,000 adults are waiting for social care in England.The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said the new figures are a major increase from last year’s estimate of 294,000.Adass president Sarah McClinton told the BBC it was having “a devastating impact on people’s lives”.The organisation said the sector is experiencing a growing shortage of workers which is worsened by low pay and the cost-of-living crisis.In April, government advisers said carers should be paid a higher minimum wage and made permanently eligible for work visas under immigration rules to help tackle the shortages.The...

