Salem, NJ

The Most Affordable Home in New Jersey is a Steal at $5,000 – Take a Tour

By Matt Ryan
 4 days ago
Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms for only $5,000. This is officially New Jersey's "most affordable home." Welcome to...

David Falcone
4d ago

ah yes beautiful Salem a little more dangerous than Ukraine right now

