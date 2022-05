This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO