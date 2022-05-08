Heads Up: Everything at H&M Is 15% Off Today—Here's Exactly What I'm Buying

As a fashion editor, I sift through seasonal trends like items on a menu, but I always find a handful of pieces that speak to my personal style. This summer, I’m incorporating touches from four standout trends I’ve been spotting recently, each of which has been speaking to my sartorially diverse wardrobe. The ever-evolving “coastal grandma” TikTok trend channels a laid-back style with breezy button-downs, linen fabrics, and comfortable footwear, and it’s everything my wardrobe needs right now. At the same time, Y2K inspirations like baby tees and jelly sandals feel appropriate for summer, too. And of course, we’ve got “model off duty,” which combines street style elements such as relaxed tailoring, trendy sneakers, and edgy accessories, while the cottagecore trend basically consists of all the outfits I’d want to wear to a picnic. They’re all so good that I can’t pick just one. And luckily, Nordstrom has pieces that will help me test-drive these looks without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for some outfit inspiration that may help you find your own summer aesthetic.
