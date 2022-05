Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified Feature Winner At Fulton Speedway: Tim Sears Jr

OSWEGO – On May 8, 2022, James K. Phillips of Oswego, New York, passed away at home following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 22, 1949, to Erwin and Beverly (Lanzell) Phillips. He graduated from Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington, New York, in 1967, lettering in three sports. He attended Georgia Tech for two years and then, upon his marriage to his high school sweetheart, transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating in 1971. Upon graduation, Jim and Eve returned to their roots in Fort Covington where he began his career in retail management.

