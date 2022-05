PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A bill creating a program to help police respond to mental health-related crises has been signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker. The measure, House Bill 4736, creates and funds what will be called the Co-Responders Pilot Program. Through it, police officers are authorized to bring social workers and mental health professionals with them on calls to figure out of a person is going through a mental health crisis. Law enforcement and social workers can decide if the person's needs and behaviors can be helped with a mental health facility or other supports.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO