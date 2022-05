There are some who believe the Browns can get a second-round pick for Baker Mayfield. It baffles me sometimes, the same people who hate Baker Mayfield and never wanted, actually believe that Andrew Berry can get a second-round pick for him. Apparently, some in the Browns fandom think they’ll get the same return on Mayfield as the Panthers did on Sam Darnold. The only problem with that, was the Panthers overpaid and the whole league knew it. Mayfield is a better player than Darnold, but the Browns aren’t getting the same value for him.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO