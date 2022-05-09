ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Barricaded man in custody after lengthy standoff

By Heather Starr
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after barricading himself in an apartment for several hours. It started around 6:48 AM Sunday morning when The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment...

