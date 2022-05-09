Kansas City Current fall to Houston Dash 2-0

The Kansas City Current fell in their regular-season home opener to the Houston Dash 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Current defender Elizabeth Ball was called for a foul on Dash’s Michaela Abam in the box. Houston was awarded a penalty kick, and Rachel Daly got it past goalkeeper Adrianna Franch in the 40th minute.

The Current had arguably one of their most prime opportunities in the 88th minute when midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta almost got a well-hit ball past Dash keeper Jane Campbell.

But Houston added to their lead in stoppage time when midfielder Brianna Visalli got a well-timed ball past Franch.

Despite the loss, Franch had a career milestone night passing 10,000 minutes played in the NWSL.

The Current will now take a road trip to face the Orlando Pride on Saturday, May 14. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on 38 The Spot.

