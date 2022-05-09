ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

The Most Affordable Home in New Jersey is a Steal at $5,000 – Take a Tour

By Matt Ryan
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms for only $5,000. This is officially New Jersey's "most affordable home." Welcome to...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 2

Related
SoJO 104.9

One Lucrative Side Hustle Is The Perfect Fit For New Jersey Paper Chasers

It's a crazy world we live in these days. Not even counting the fact that most of us just made it through a global pandemic and are basically holding our breaths in case the next world war breaks out, it's safe to say we're all more than a little bit stressed out. Oh, and we haven't even mentioned how the housing market and inflation are making everyone want to pull their hair out.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Salem, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Business
County
Salem County, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Believe it! Buy This Egg Harbor City Land Plot for Less Than $2,000

What if I told you that you could own your own little piece of land for under $2,000?. To be exact, the asking price is just $1,900. The property, which is being sold "as-is" is being offered by CENTURY 21 Frick Realtors, and it's located at 803 Buffalo Avenue in Egg Harbor City. It's near the intersection with Duerer Avenue.
SoJO 104.9

Junkyard Fire Closes Rt. 50 in Hamilton Township

A fire Thursday night at American Recycling on Rt. 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township caused the temporary closure of Rt 50 in both directions in the area. The fire started at about 8 pm Thursday, according to reports from the Hammonton Fire Company. Numerous local...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
SoJO 104.9

One Big Melting Pot: 2nd Highest Number Of Immigrants Call NJ Home

Among the many cool factors that make New Jersey great, is the level of diversity that exists within the Garden State. For many of us, we take that for granted. We're so used to being exposed to different cultures and backgrounds that we sometimes forget how different it is in other states within our own country. Not every state gets to enjoy the diversity that New Jersey residents get to experience every day.
IMMIGRATION
SoJO 104.9

New Viral Video Shows How To Cruise NJ Beaches This Summer

Is there anything better than a nice and relaxing stroll on the beach during the summer months?. If you're lucky enough to be able to enjoy at least one piece of New Jersey's amazing coastline in the summertime, then you know it's hard to come up with something to compete with a beautiful walk along the beach. Nothing quite beats having your toes in the sand.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City Airport is USA’s Cheapest for Flights

Locals know that airfares out of Atlantic City are cheap!. Loan company NetCredit.com did a study on the country's most affordable airport, and Atlantic City - thanks to Spirit Airlines, came out at #1 on the list. Atlantic City's average fare came in at $109.43 - almost $10 cheaper than the next affordable airport on the list: Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport (not to be confused with Orlando International Airport.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Changes Ahead for Landmark Galloway Twp Restaurant

Mickey & Minnie’s Inn has been a mainstay in Cologne since 1938. For generations, the Inn has been family-owned and operated by the Garbutt family and known for having some of the best German food in New Jersey. Everything changes eventually and it appears now is the time for...
GALLOWAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Mystery Money Man Makes It Rain With Free Cash In Freehold, NJ

Why am I never in the right place at the right time? Someone decided to have some fun in New Jersey by being the polar opposite of Scrooge McDuck. A money-throwing mystery man, made it rain from the Freehold Raceway Mall second floor. You read this right, he was taking cash out of a bag and tossing it over the railing and it was all caught on camera.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: ONE THOUSAND POUND SHARK SWIMMING IN WATERS OFF NEW JERSEY

A nearly 1,000-pound great white shark has been reported swimming off the coast of New Jersey, according to OCEARCH. Ironbound, an adult shark first located off the coast of Canada in October 2019, was last reported on April 28 around 10:30 p.m. about 150 miles away from the Jersey Shore. He’s about 12 feet and 4 inches, weighing in at 998 pounds.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy