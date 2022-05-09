ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

No Injuries in Luxemburg House Fire

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBURG, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — No one was injured in a fire Saturday morning. Around 10:13 a.m., the Luxemburg Community Fire Department was sent to County Road AB for reports of smoke coming out of the eaves of a home. When firefighters...

wixx.com

