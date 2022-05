PHOENIX — A North Carolina man who had $39,500 in cash seized by police at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has been given the chance to contest the forfeiture in court. Jerry Johnson had traveled to Phoenix in August 2020 with the intention of paying cash on a truck for his business. But Phoenix police flagged Johnson as a "probable drug courier" and confronted him at the airport before he had a chance to get to the auction, court records show.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO