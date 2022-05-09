Edwardsville senior Hayes to play softball at Lincoln Land

Edwardsville High School senior Charlotte Hayes, seated center, will play college softball for Lincoln Land. She is joined by her family and EHS coach Lori Blade. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

When most high school student-athletes describe what they like in their college choice, the facilities, coaching staff and campus are common answers.

And while Edwardsville High School senior Charlotte Hayes did experience all those things when she visited Lincoln Land Community College, it was the music played during the softball practices that also stood out and helped her make the decision to call the Springfield campus home after graduation.

“I instantly loved it,” Hayes said. “As soon as I stepped on the campus, I loved it. I loved the field, the coaches and the music they played.”

Hayes said the music choice of the Lincoln Land softball team was “pop and rap” – two of her favorites.

“I love music. I love to dance and be carefree,” Hayes said.

A catcher for the Edwardsville Tigers, Hayes will get the opportunity to continue her softball playing career for the Lincoln Land Loggers.

“I’m super excited. I’m ready for this next chapter in my life,” Hayes said.

Lincoln Land competes in the Mid-West Athletic Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II.

This season, the Loggers are 11-29.

Hayes said she’s excited to join the program next fall.

“It went really well,” Hayes said of the recruitment process. “I started to get really serious about recruiting right before the pandemic started because I realized how much I was going to miss softball if I didn’t play in college. I started reaching out to coaches.”

That search included Lincoln Land.

On her visit to the Springfield campus, Hayes said she instantly knew it was going to be her future home.

“I went to first college visit and I didn’t get that feeling. I was a little bit disappointed because I thought I would like it,” Hayes said. “When I went to Lincoln Land, I instantly loved it and everything about it. I toured the campus and instantly knew it was where I wanted to be.”

At Edwardsville, Hayes is a two-sport athlete. Along with softball, she is a standout bowler. This past season, she qualified for the Mount Vernon Sectional after finishing second at the Collinsville Regional among the at-large qualifiers with a 1,075 series. Following the season, she was named to the All-Southwestern Conference second team.

Still, it was softball in her college future.

“It was always going to be softball,” Hayes said. “Bowling is something fun that I like to do that I am pretty good at.”

Lincoln Land is recruiting Hayes to play catcher. The Loggers are also excited about the personality she will bring to the program.

“They’re looking for me to bring positivity and fun to the game,” Hayes said.

This season, Hayes is hitting .267 with two RBI for the Tigers, who are 18-1 this season with 18 straight wins.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said Hayes has been a tremendous part of the program over the last four seasons.

“She has worked hard and I’m glad she has been able to get some time in this season. She is a great kid that has progressed throughout the years really well,” Blade said. “For her to get the opportunity to move on and play at the next level, I’m really proud of her.”

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, including two games Monday, Hayes is soaking everything up before her career with the Tigers comes to an end.

It will also be the end of an era for the senior class, which has been together since the club softball days when they were younger.

“I have loved playing with the girls here, especially the seniors that I have grown up with. It’s going to be sad to see everyone leave,” Hayes said.

Hayes wants to study business in college.