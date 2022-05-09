Mother’s Day tradition continues at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A special tradition continued at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College Mother’s Day.

The campus hosted its annual mother’s day brunch where dozens attended to celebrate the holiday.

For the past 25 years Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College invited the community to celebrate.

Tammy Robinson was one of those in attendance and said a mom is the best job one can have.

“Being a mom to me means the world, it’s the best job in the world.” Robinson said. “At times it’s hard but it’s so rewarding, it’s truly the best day of the year.”

Robinson said today is day of remembrance of her late mother.

“I lost my mother a little over a year ago so we are here celebrating her memory,” Robinson said.

For Madi Newburn she said her favorite part of the brunch was to give honor to her grandmother.

“she’s shaped me to be the woman I am,” Newburn said. “She’s been such a role model for me and so my grandma means the world to me.”

Maggie and Mo’s Owner Molly Barrett said it’s been a busy Mother’s Day for her flower shop, as she’ saw a recent spike in sales and deliveries.

“Between Tuesday which is when we started to deliver Mothers Day orders, through Sunday we saw about 800 deliveries,” Barrett said.”That’s not counting anything that’s being picked up.”

Barrett said the shop had to start limiting orders.

“We actually did end up having to cut off orders just because we have a limited supply of flowers.”

Rachel English said Mothers Day has been a day full of surprises.

“To be brought to a brunch was a nice surprise that I didn’t expect,” English said. “I’m really thankful for my grandchildren and my family.”

2 out of the 3 brunch seatings that held 250 were sold out.

