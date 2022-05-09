ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Mother’s Day tradition continues at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A special tradition continued at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College Mother’s Day.

The campus hosted its annual mother’s day brunch where dozens attended to celebrate the holiday.

For the past 25 years Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College invited the community to celebrate.

Tammy Robinson was one of those in attendance and said a mom is the best job one can have.

“Being a mom to me means the world, it’s the best job in the world.” Robinson said. “At times it’s hard but it’s so rewarding, it’s truly the best day of the year.”

Robinson said today is day of remembrance of her late mother.

“I lost my mother a little over a year ago so we are here celebrating her memory,” Robinson said.

For Madi Newburn she said her favorite part of the brunch was to give honor to her grandmother.

“she’s shaped me to be the woman I am,” Newburn said. “She’s been such a role model for me and so my grandma means the world to me.”

Maggie and Mo’s Owner Molly Barrett said it’s been a busy Mother’s Day for her flower shop, as she’ saw a recent spike in sales and deliveries.

“Between Tuesday which is when we started to deliver Mothers Day orders, through Sunday we saw about 800 deliveries,” Barrett said.”That’s not counting anything that’s being picked up.”

Barrett said the shop had to start limiting orders.

“We actually did end up having to cut off orders just because we have a limited supply of flowers.”

Rachel English said Mothers Day has been a day full of surprises.

“To be brought to a brunch was a nice surprise that I didn’t expect,” English said. “I’m really thankful for my grandchildren and my family.”

2 out of the 3 brunch seatings that held 250 were sold out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Anonymous $1M donation starts John and Nancy Moore Scholarship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An anonymous donor has given $1 million to create the President John Moore and Nancy Moore Bridge the Gap Endowed Scholarship.  Moore, who served as Indiana State University’s President from 1992 to 2000, passed away in March.   Bridge the Gap scholarships provide support to students who show academic promise […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

HSU student with Cerebral palsy graduates with grandfather by his side

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Graduating from a four-year university is no small task, but one Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student’s academic journey is unlike the others. For Caden Creach, a Wylie High School graduate and soon-to-be college graduate, finishing college is a dream come true. Creach, an English major, fell in love with storytelling from an […]
COLLEGES
WTWO/WAWV

Where to get free meals for kids in Vincennes this summer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Community School Corporation will be participating this summer in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be made available to all children under the age of 18, as well as adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Meals will be […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community partnership delivers free books to area kids

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary students are getting to take some brand new books home with them from school Friday. WTWO/WAWV/MyWabashValley.com teamed up with Horizon Health, First Book, and Disney to donate books to Casey and Martinsville Elementary schools. Children had lots of options to choose from. School leaders and Horizon Health say […]
MARTINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Nurse recognized with Daisy Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local nurse was recognized today for the difference she’s made in the lives of patients, and also students, over the years. Hamilton Center announced that MSN, NP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Brooke Kempf has received the “Daisy Award.” It comes from the Daisy Foundation and recognizes nurses who […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

18th Andy Hogan Memorial golf outing set for June

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Golfers, grab your clubs and balls, it’s just about time for the 18th annual Andy Hogan Memorial Golf Outing. The outing is set for Saturday, June 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Paris. The memorial began in 2004 by friends of the late Andy Hogan who died […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local biker group hosts a ‘Mental Health Ride’

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clinton Eagle Riders are hosting a ‘Mental Health Awareness’ ride on Saturday. Organizers of the event said they want to bring awareness of mental health in local youth. All the proceeds of the ride will go towards Valley Professionals, who provide counseling services to local youth. The cost is $20 […]
CLINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Middle School Archery team headed to Nationals

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Area residents came out Thursday evening to support the Sullivan Middle School Archery Team. The team is headed to a National Archery Tournament in Louisville, KY after the won in the State Tournament in Indianapolis. The Sullivan Fire Dept. and other first responders paraded the team around town to show them […]
SULLIVAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mothers Day#Flowers
WTWO/WAWV

City of Sullivan flooded with flowers once again

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Beautiful flowers are now lining the streets of downtown Sullivan. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves this morning for the annual Downtown Flower Flood. The city was joined by citizens and businesses to plant colorful flowers. Volunteers ranged from workers with Ohio Valley Gas to the Sullivan Garden Club. Mayor Clint Lamb […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casey-Westfield Softball improves to 31-1

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Casey-Westfield Warriors improved to 31-1 on the season with a 10-0 victory over Arcola on Thursday afternoon. They got a dominant pitching performance from Paige Cutright who did not allow a run in five innings. Offensively they scored one run in the 1st inning, five more in the 2nd and […]
CASEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute looks to improve quality of life with park investments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — $250,000 will be invested into Brittlebank Park on Grant Street. The money comes from the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. Six new pickleball courts, bleachers, new bathroom facilities, a parking lot expansion, a new playground and a new basketball court will all be addressed within […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brightening up Ryves neighborhood with grant funding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Safety at a busy intersection in the Ryves neighborhood will be improved with new lighting. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhood Council awarded the funding for the project to 3 Sisters Investments. The money will go toward installing exterior lighting on a building at the intersection of 19th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local business helps cleanup downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In partnership with Downtown Terre Haute, Century 21 Elite helped in efforts to cleanup downtown Terre Haute on Thursday. Agents with Century 21 Elite volunteered to cleanup of the area. The cleanup took place along Wabash Avenue between 3rd Street and 6th street. The group focused on clearing out dead […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Murder of plastic surgeon Frank ‘Buddy’ McCutcheon on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after prominent plastic surgeon and local musician, Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon, is murdered in his Asheville, North Carolina home, investigators uncover a trail of clues pointing to an unlikely killer. New details come to light from never-before-seen police footage and exclusive TV interviews with insiders close to the case. […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy