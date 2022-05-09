ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roses for mom: San Francisco Rose Show returns

By Yesenia Zuniga
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Rose Society celebrated its 81st annual Mother’s Day Rose Show since its three-year hiatus.

The show made an in-person comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The event is a part of many held through the American Rose Society, an organization dedicated to cultivating roses.

Each society holds events on different days, depending on the season. However, San Francisco’s chapter exclusively holds the event on Mother’s Day.

“Here we’re lucky the show coincides with Mother’s Day.” San Francisco Rose Society Chapter President Kleyton Jones said. “Everyone looks forward to it every year.”

The free event was held at Golden Gate Park Sunday afternoon. Residents brought self-grown roses for judges’ to decide on a winner. Roses were judged based on American Rose Society Standards, Jones said.

The founder of Mother’s Day hated greeting cards and candy. Here’s what she suggested instead

After the winner was pronounced, the roses were offered free of charge to attendees. Jones believes offering bouquets compliments the Mother’s Day theme for the event. Residents took flowers home as potential Mother’s Day gifts.

“What’s better than showing roses, then letting people who love them take them home?,” Jones said.

The event also serves to educate the public on proper rose care, and not solely for aesthetic purposes. Jones wants people to see the joy of roses.

“We want people to find out information on roses, and rose growing,” he said. “There’s joy of having a garden with growing roses.”

The Rose Society has future events planned throughout the year. You can find the chapter’s list of events here .

