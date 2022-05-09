ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australian shares fall as recession risks dent investor appetite

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by mining stocks, with investors globally maintaining a cautious stance over rate-hike worries and as tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai fuelled concerns about a possible recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9% at 7,143.50, as of 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended 2.2% lower on Friday.

Chinese authorities reinforced the lockdown in Shanghai they imposed more than a month ago as part of their tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity.

On the domestic bourse, miners tracked lower iron ore prices and slumped 1.1% to lead the losses in the Australian benchmark index.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group were down between 0.7% and 2.3%.

Financials lost 1.1%, while Westpac Banking Corp was one of the few gainers in the sub-index, rising 2.1%, after the country’s third-largest bank forecast lower expenses in the second half with its cost-reset plan in full swing.

The remaining lenders of the “Big Four” banks slipped between 0.3% and 3.2%.

Technology stocks, which slumped 3.1%, were the top-percentage losers in the benchmark, while gold stocks retreated 1.2%.

Domestic energy stocks were up 0.6% after crude prices rose last week on supply concerns.

In other news, broadband services provider TPG Telecom Ltd said it will sell its passive mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure assets to Canada’s OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc for A$950 million ($670 million). It was down 0.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,542.62.

Shares of Fonterra climbed 1.6% despite the dairy giant’s decision to cut forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk for the 2021/22 season as demand is hit by China’s lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and an economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar dips to end trading week but set for weekly gain

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Friday as a rally in equities contributed to a risk-on mood, but was still set for a sixth straight week of gains as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and Federal Reserve policy tilting the United States into a recession.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as Wall Street rallies

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against greenback * For the week, the loonie falls 0.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and equity markets globally clawed back some recent losses, but the currency still added to a string of weekly declines. The loonie was up 0.7% higher at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2915 to 1.3049. "We are still getting tugged around by risk sentiment," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. Growth stocks led a rebound in Wall Street's main indexes in a week marred by worries about the worsening outlook for economic growth. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed on fears supplies would tighten if the European Union bans Russian oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 4.1% higher at $110.49 a barrel. For the week, the loonie was down 0.3%, its seventh straight weekly decline. It touched on Thursday its weakest intraday level in 18 months at 1.3076. "There's a pretty solid background story to the Canadian dollar at the moment - resilient growth, strong commodity prices, hawkish central bank - that's not been reflected in the CAD price action in the last little while," Osborne said. As Canada's economy overheats, the Bank of Canada is likely to be among the first of the major central banks to lift interest rates to a more normal setting even as worries persist about record-high levels of household debt, strategists say. April inflation data, due next Wednesday, could provide clues on the outlook for higher rates. Canadian government bond yields climbed across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 5.5 basis points at 2.956%, after touching on Thursday its lowest intraday level in 10 days at 2.887%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)
MARKETS
Reuters

Signs of market bottom elude investors after steep selloff

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are studying an array of indicators for clues on how much further a brutal slide in U.S. stocks could run, with some signs suggesting the tumble in equities may not be over. The S&P 500 extended its decline to nearly 20% from January’s record peak...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Stock#Infrastructure#Australian#S P#Chinese#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals Group#Westpac Banking Corp#Telecom Ltd
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Australia
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) May 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to nearly a one-year low on Thursday, a day after descending into correction territory, as weakness in mining shares and downbeat earnings from Manulife Financial weighed on sentiment. At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip to 3-month low ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday to a three-month low as an elevated dollar continued to pressure bullion while investors await monthly U.S. inflation data, which could have some impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,832.06 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,832.10. * Gold prices fell for a third consecutive session to hit their lowest level since Feb. 11. * The dollar hovered near recent 20-year highs, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. * Market participants will be keeping a close eye on U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for April due at 1230 GMT later in the day. * Analysts expect the CPI to show a sharp pullback in monthly growth, cooling to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March - the biggest monthly jump in more than 16 years - and an annual increase of 8.1%, 0.4 percentage point lower than the prior 8.5%, which was the hottest reading since December 1981. * Fed officials on Tuesday fortified their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation, while President Joe Biden urged the U.S. central bank to tame the price increases he said were hurting American households. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, but is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. * Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.23 per ounce, while platinum edged higher 0.1% to $964.64, and palladium fell 1.2% to $2,040.25. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY April 0600 Germany HICP Final YY April 1230 US CPI MM, SA April (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy