Severe Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
