Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Flagler, northeastern Marion and central Putnam Counties through 515 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andalusia to near Satsuma to near Orange Springs. These storms were moving slowly northward at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Palatka, Crescent City, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Orange Mills, Hollister, San Mateo, Satsuma and Hog Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
