Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a gas station store near Lyn-Lake early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department officers were called to the Speedway gas station at 801 West Lake Street at around 3:15 a.m.

At the scene, they found two people injured in the store. A woman in her 20s was conscious and suffering from a life-threatening injury to her leg.

A man at the scene of unknown age was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to MPD.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and provided aid to the man until both were taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by MPD. There is no information available about suspects.

Laurie
4d ago

life in prison, there is no rehabilitating these types. That's coming from my hus from Chicago as I used to feel bad when they kill each other. Not anymore!

Freedom Jaeger
4d ago

Thank the democrats for defunding police ! More crime on the way! Thank Omar,Frey,Ellison and Walzo for this daily crime,and it will get worse!

Katie Carsi
4d ago

NOthing should be open in Minneapolis at that time of the day. Nothing. Bars should close at 1am too. Nothing good comes from being out between Midnight-5am.

