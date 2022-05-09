Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a gas station store near Lyn-Lake early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department officers were called to the Speedway gas station at 801 West Lake Street at around 3:15 a.m.

At the scene, they found two people injured in the store. A woman in her 20s was conscious and suffering from a life-threatening injury to her leg.

A man at the scene of unknown age was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to MPD.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and provided aid to the man until both were taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by MPD. There is no information available about suspects.