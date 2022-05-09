2022 NCAA Tournament Field Revealed

Neo Pizza + Taphouse: The Annapolis-founded Neo Pizza + Taphouse—known for its artisan pizzas, shareables, craft beer, and cocktails—has opened another shop in Baltimore area, making that four Maryland locations total. Joining outposts in Annapolis, Columbia, and inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, Neo Pizza + Taphouse opened its doors in Owings Mills today near the Stevenson University campus on Owings Mills Boulevard. The new restaurant features a self-serve beer wall, where guests can use an electronic card, which only charges them for what they drink, to track their poured ounces. “I’m excited to grow in our home state and can’t wait to introduce Neo Pizza to the Owings Mills community,” said owner Leho Poldmae in a press release. “We’re in the perfect location next to Stevenson University, and we’ve hired a great team to open this location.”
