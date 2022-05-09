ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

2022 NCAA Tournament Field Revealed

By Tanner Demling
lacrossebucket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of Maryland Athletics) The 2022 DI Men’s lacrosse NCAA Tournament field was revealed on the...

lacrossebucket.com

lacrossebucket.com

NCAA Play-In Games: Vermont, Delaware Let Offense Fly in Victories

(Photo Courtesy of Delaware Athletics) For a second consecutive season, the Vermont Catamounts will get their shot at the top-seeded Maryland Terrapins during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts will enter Sunday’s contest against the Terps on a 10-game winning streak after dominating the Manhattan Jaspers, 15-3,...
BURLINGTON, VT
NBC Washington

Maryland Pickleball Player Ranked No. 1 in the World

Pickleball has been on the rise in recent years, and the top ranked player in the world is from Montgomery County, Maryland. Ben Johns, 23, has won more than $146,000 in prize money and has 50 Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) titles. “It’s kind of what I’d call an unsolved sport,”...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
lacrossebucket.com

Travis Johnson, NJIT Part Ways After Eight Seasons

(Photo Courtesy of NJIT Athletics) Travis Johnson is out after eight seasons at the helm of NJIT, a source confirmed to Lacrosse Bucket this morning. Update (11:51am): NJIT has officially announced the coaching change, saying Johnson resigned from his post. “I want to thank Travis for the past nine years...
SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Transfer Of Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 2-1, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved transferring the campus of Spring Grove Hospital Center, a 375-bed psychiatric hospital in Catonsville, to the neighboring University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Dereck Davis voted in favor of the measure, while Comptroller Peter Franchot, who previously raised concerns about the future options for patients and the lack of public engagement, was the only “No.” Appearing before the board, outgoing UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski testified that acquiring the land has been a goal of the school for 30 years. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
MARYLAND STATE
#Ncaa Lacrosse#Yale University#Harvard#Ivy League#College Sports#Ncaa Tournament Field#Maryland Athletics#Di Men#Espnu#Penn#Yale Princeton Rutgers#Asun#Maac Rrb#Boston U Lrb#Nec#Ncaalax
Ocean City Today

Maryland's oyster harvest largest in 35 years

(The Center Square) – Maryland is seeing its largest oyster harvest in nearly 40 years, one industry expert said. Bill Sieling, executive vice president of Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association, attributes the excellent haul to both Mother Nature and the canniness of the Maryland oyster industry in putting available resources to their best use.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Doug Gansler, Wes Moore tout latest endorsements in Maryland governor race

Two Democratic candidates for Maryland governor have announced prominent endorsements in the crowded primary field. Perhaps the most powerful Democrat in the state, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, has endorsed Wes Moore in the race. "Wes Moore has the fortitude, lived experience, and motivation to lead us into a new era of equity, opportunity, and achievement for all Marylanders,” Jones said at the Benjamin Banneker Museum in Catonsville on Saturday. “He is the governor Maryland needs to put us on the best path forward.”
MARYLAND STATE
Lacrosse
Sports
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Proposal to Expand Navy Golf Course at Annapolis’s Greenbury Point Faces Backlash

Greenbury Point, a peninsula owned by the Navy with expansive views of the Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and the Chesapeake, is now the site of a major controversy. The Naval Support Activity-managed (NSA) property has been long regarded as a hidden gem for nature lovers, hikers, runners, and dog walkers. Its three radio towers serve as a local landmark used by boaters as a navigation point. Its 3.1 miles of trail is only open for public access on some days, as the natural resources conservation area is also home to Navy firearm ranges. Roads used recreationally by the public are within the Surface Danger Zone, so the public areas can close anytime. Folks know that there is a Twitter feed you can check before heading to Greenbury Point to make sure it’s currently open.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 May 10, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in all counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are low. Talbot County’s 7-day...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
The Merriweather Post

Commuting Options between Columbia and DC

Commuting from Columbia to DC using transit takes 1 to 1.5 hours door-to-door, depending on timing and method of transit. Many Howard County residents do this commute regularly, including myself. I think living in an awesome place like Columbia makes the sacrifice of the long commute worth it, especially If you have flexible hours and you can work a hybrid schedule that enables you to frequently work-from-home.
COLUMBIA, MD
Daily Voice

Virginia Cuban Restaurant Opening New Location In Maryland

A Virginia-based Cuban restaurant is coming to Maryland in the coming weeks. Cubasi Bistro announced earlier this month they are opening a second location in Bethesda. The restaurant will be on the bottom floor of The Seasons Luxury Apartments, located at 4710 Bethesda Avenue, Bethesda Magazine reports. Cubasi Bistro opened...
BETHESDA, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Neo Pizza; The Other One Brewing; Ekiben’s Little Jumbo Series

Neo Pizza + Taphouse: The Annapolis-founded Neo Pizza + Taphouse—known for its artisan pizzas, shareables, craft beer, and cocktails—has opened another shop in Baltimore area, making that four Maryland locations total. Joining outposts in Annapolis, Columbia, and inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, Neo Pizza + Taphouse opened its doors in Owings Mills today near the Stevenson University campus on Owings Mills Boulevard. The new restaurant features a self-serve beer wall, where guests can use an electronic card, which only charges them for what they drink, to track their poured ounces. “I’m excited to grow in our home state and can’t wait to introduce Neo Pizza to the Owings Mills community,” said owner Leho Poldmae in a press release. “We’re in the perfect location next to Stevenson University, and we’ve hired a great team to open this location.”
BALTIMORE, MD
majorleaguefishing.com

Bel Alton’s Dixon Tops Phoenix Bass Fishing League Field on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Aaron Dixon of Bel Alton, Maryland, caught five bass Saturday weighing 18 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the season-opener for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Dixon earned $4,127 for his victory.
BEL ALTON, MD
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Pleasant Day, Tracking Weekend Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re halfway through the workweek and we have a beautiful Wednesday to show for it. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and a few patchy clouds. It will still be a bit breezy, with northeast winds around 10-15 miles per hour. The threat for coastal flooding continues through this afternoon.  While most of it is minor, some moderate tidal flooding is possible in Washington D.C. and St. Mary’s County. While some sunshine may make a brief appearance Thursday morning, clouds will move in pretty quickly and most of the day will end up rather gray.  Abundant cloud cover will...
MARYLAND STATE

