To date, 15 of our pediatric rehabilitation patients received a special needs bike donated by the Bloomfield Foundation located in Marshall, Virginia. Pamela DeRivero, Pediatric Physical Therapist Assistant, said, “The main goal of this event was to bring the kids together who have received a Freedom Concepts Tricycle from the Bloomfield Foundation. We wanted to give thanks back to the foundation and, provide a place for the kids to have fun together. It was an opportunity for the kids’ family members to come celebrate and share time together with others who are on a similar journey. It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love. I am thankful we have a great team that was able to pull the resources together necessary to make this a special day for all. We are looking forward for next year’s 2nd Annual Fauquier Health Pediatric Rehab Bikeathon”

WARRENTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO