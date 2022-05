Launched on May 1, ‘Let’s Chalk About Mental Health’ will cover why relationships matter, how and when to reach out when you or a friend may be experiencing a mental health crisis, how to be there with active listening tips and tools, and how, together, we can find resources for self-help and professional help. The Prevention and Wellness team will share resources, facilitate discussions, and offer tips to start the conversation at home. Community members can access content through their social media accounts- @LordFairfaxYRA on all major platforms.

