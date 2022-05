The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol issued a press release today regarding the fatal May 4 accident involving a Plumas County man. According to the CHP, Damien Edward Bennett, a 46-year-old Taylorsville resident, was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup northbound on SR-89, north of Prattville Butt Reservoir Road early on the morning of May 4. Bennett lost control of his vehicle at approximately 3:30 a.m., drove off of the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of this collision is under investigation.

