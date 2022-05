UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State assistant coach Brian Toron was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 award recipient on Thursday. The Thirty Under 30 award, created in 2009, honors up-and-coming coaches at all levels of volleyball—college, high school, and club—and the recipients serve in a range of roles, from head coach to volunteer assistant to club director. Nominees had to be younger than 30 years old in 2021 to qualify for the award.

