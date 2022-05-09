Minor Injuries Reported In 3 Vehicle Accident

KENLY – A 45 year-old woman who reportedly killed two innocent people while attempting to flee from a State Trooper has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Around 8:35am Monday, Tanya Renee Terry of Roanoke Rapids, NC was reportedly traveling through southern Wilson County when a trooper running stationary radar clocked her traveling 112 miles per hour in a 2014 Dodge Challenger. The trooper activated his blue lights and siren and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The pursuit quickly entered Johnston County with the trooper still attempting to catch up to the speeding car.
