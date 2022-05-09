Minor Injuries Reported In 3 Vehicle Accident

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a school bus and another vehicle near 3090 US 117. Officials said it was a head-on collision. No students were on the bus. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The bus driver has been transported to Vidant Duplin […]

