AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In Aurora, students are raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women. Native jewelry makers, artists and food vendors were at Empower Community High School on Saturday, where we spoke to a student who says she organized the vent after learning Native American women and girls are more likely to be murdered or kidnapped than any other group. (credit: CBS) “I felt very passionate about that to start getting back into my roots and trying to help my indigenous community,” organizer Amber Louise Cooke explained. May 5 is recognized as the National Day Of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls.

