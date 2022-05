Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. A male and female were found dead with leg injuries from the snare trap that caught them. The traps were set near a palm oil plantation in Indonesia’s East Aceh district. A little over 500 yards away, another female was found dead and almost had her head completely severed with her leg still stuck in the trap, according to local police chief Hendra Sukmana.

