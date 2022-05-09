ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

The Most Affordable Home in New Jersey is a Steal at $5,000 – Take a Tour

By Matt Ryan
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms for only $5,000. This is officially New Jersey's "most affordable home." Welcome to...

wobm.com

Comments / 2

Related
92.7 WOBM

5 summer staycation spots in NJ that are not the Jersey Shore

Summer 2022 is finally here and it’s time to take that long-awaited vacation. Choosing the right destination is not an easy decision. Do you fly or drive, travel internationally, or stay domestic? Do you book something relaxing or adventurous? If you have kids, do you go somewhere for their entertainment or will they follow your plan? There are so many factors that go into booking a vacation.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Salem, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Business
County
Salem County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
92.7 WOBM

The Top 10 Best Restaurants I Still Need To Eat At In Monmouth County, NJ

What the hell am I doing? I call myself a Monmouth County local and I haven't eaten at these places?! I need to be better, and I will be better. I love going out and eating at Jersey Shore restaurants. Honestly, it's one of my favorite things to do but it's obviously expensive. During the weekdays I try my best to eat at home and thanks to EveryPlate, I am able to do that. This service helps me make affordable, crowd-pleasing meals at home at least three times a week. I have little time to go grocery shopping and I am terrible in the kitchen. EveryPlate gives me the assistance that I need. However, this is not a promotion for EveryPlate, this article is about the 10 most highly recommended restaurants I still need to eat at in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
92.7 WOBM

The 20 Delicious Diners that Define New Jersey Ranked

I think it goes without saying that Jersey is the diner capital of the world. Whether it's the perfect pork roll (or Taylor Ham in North Jersey) or the delectable disco fries that make the Garden State famous, all of these diners have their own unique personality and charm. How...
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

A strong summer season is predicted down the shore in NJ

With only a couple of weeks to go before the long Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, a panel of tourism experts is predicting a strong summer season down the Jersey Shore. During the 14th annual Jersey Shorecast at Stockton University’s Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

So Fun! The Amazing Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

It's the perfect time of year to visit Storybook Land. Springtime is perfect for a day or night with the family at the famous Storybook Land in South Jersey. It has been making wonderful memories for families for 66 years. It's the fantastic Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township that opened in 1955. It is an amazing theme park that salutes the stories we have grown up with over the years. Attractions like the Three Little Pigs, Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and Jill, Three Bears, and Santa Claus.
92.7 WOBM

Red moon rising: Total lunar eclipse visible from NJ this weekend

One of the most spectacular phenomena in nature is set to occur at the end of this weekend. And New Jersey will have a front-row seat — if clouds cooperate. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow. That shadow gradually takes a "bite" into the light of the moon. And then during "totality," the moon can turn from silvery gray to a dark orange or red color.
ASTRONOMY
92.7 WOBM

The Top 15 Best Places In New Jersey For Mouthwatering Hot Dogs

It really is incredible to think this actually happens. The legendary Joey Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the most recent Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. It was the competitive eater's 14th win at the annual event that takes place every July 4th. How insane is that?! The dude devours hot dogs for a living. Maybe he eats 77 hot dogs this coming summer!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy