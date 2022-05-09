Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lexington; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lexington and central Richland Counties through 515 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cayce, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Red Bank, Oak Grove, Dentsville, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Arcadia Lakes, Columbia International University, Riverbanks Zoo, SC State Farmer`s Market, Columbia Metro Airport and SC State Fair Grounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 49 and 70. Interstate 26 between mile markers 102 and 120. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 6, and between mile markers 10 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
