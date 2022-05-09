Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO