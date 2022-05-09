ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 10:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sharkey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sharkey The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anguilla, or near Rolling Fork, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Anguilla around 400 PM CDT. Rolling Fork around 410 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rankin County through 445 PM CDT At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brandon, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Brandon around 415 PM CDT. Monterey around 445 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Haywood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROCKETT...SOUTH CENTRAL DYER...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 15:33:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROCKETT...SOUTH CENTRAL DYER...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and west central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody, Casa Blanco, Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Lois, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs, Nash, Thomas City and Drifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Brewster County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Castolon, or 22 miles south of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardeman; Haywood; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardeman, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Madison Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercer, or 13 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Forest, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bolivar, Pocahontas, Cloverport, Mercer, Middleton, Toone, Hornsby, Hickory Valley, Saulsbury, Rogers Springs, Neely, Lisbon, Vildo, Middleburg, Hatchie, Uptonville, Lacy, Teague, Hebron and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Alachua County through 600 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Orange Heights to 8 miles south of High Springs. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Gainesville Airport and Waldo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lafayette, northeastern Yalobusha, northwestern Calhoun and southeastern Panola Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Coffeeville, Springdale, Burgess, Velma, Taylor, College Hill and Pine Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS

