WASHINGTON (7News) — We hope you've enjoyed the sunshine over the past few days as our weather pattern is about to change. Believe it or not, the same storm system that lead to a soaker last weekend is moving back in our direction. However, this time it will not bring the cold air. This afternoon will feature more clouds than sun, and northeasterly breezes will keep afternoon temperatures on either side of 70 degrees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO