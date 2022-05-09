ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Investigation underway into deadly shooting at MARTA train station

By Jennifer Lifsey
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly shooting Sunday at a MARTA train station in northwest Atlanta is...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

Atlanta Police release video of possible MARTA homicide suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released video of the person who may have been the shooter during a deadly incident at a MARTA station on May 8. ORIGINAL STORY: Investigation underway into deadly shooting at MARTA train station. The video shows a man walking onto a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Police report homicide on 5th Street NW

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting near 5th Street NW and Hightower Road NW. Police say a man was tranported to a hospital with a gunshot wound but he died. One person has been arrested. This is a developing story.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple arrested in murder of Atlanta man

ATLANTA - A couple is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a man, Atlanta police announced Thursday. At around 12:59 a.m. on April 10, police responded to a call at Grady Hospital of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries. The Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

APD identify person of interest in deadly MARTA shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators are working to identify a person they believe is connected with a deadly weekend shooting near a MARTA bus station. Sunday night's shooting left one man dead at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., which is the Ashby station. Photos and videos released by Atlanta Police...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home. Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive. During the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2 people shot at Stonecrest Mall on Turner Hill Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been reportedly shot in the parking lot of Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

DeKalb Co. man shot during argument at Publix

TUCKER – The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that occurred following an argument at Tucker, Georgia Publix. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Tucker, GA. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 9, following a shooting incident that occurred at a Publix grocery store. A deputy shot at a man after seeing him shoot Ronald Thomas near the front entrance of the store. The deputy did not strike the shooter. Other than Thomas, no one else was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Rapper Calboy wanted for allegedly attacking man at Rabbit Hill Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are looking for Calvin Lashon Woods, also known as rapper Calboy, after he allegedly attacked another person at Rabbit Hill Park. The victim, a man, suffered a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises and other injuries during the altercation on Wednesday, May 4.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett Police looking for rapper in connection to park attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police Department is looking for 23-year-old rapper Calvin Lashon Woods, who is also known as “Calboy,” in connection to an attack at Rabbit Hill Park on May 4. Police say the male victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

3 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead and another person is injured after a crash this morning on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County. It happened near Candler Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say a car was stalled on the road and the driver and a passenger were attempting to push it off the road when another vehicle hit them. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man accused of raping juvenile at a Kennesaw park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Kennesaw Police Department has arrested Austin Stovall, accusing him of raping a juvenile in a city park. Stovall is charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, false imprisonment, kidnapping and cruelty to children in the first degree. Kennesaw police say a man sexually assaulted...
KENNESAW, GA
CBS 46

Man fatally shot during fight on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Campbellton Road. It happened Wednesday afternoon on the 2200 block of Campbellton Road SW outside of Yeye’s Botanica, which is a spiritual supply store. Atlanta Police say there was a fight involving three people. One male was shot...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family speaks out after home invasion leads to SWAT standoff in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta family is on edge after bravely escaping from a man who broke into their home at two a.m. Thursday morning. The Ceren family said if it wasn’t for the quick decision making by their 16-year-old daughter, Jensey Quintannilla, they may not have been able to escape from their home in time.
MARIETTA, GA

