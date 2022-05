EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after he was recorded hitting his 3-year-old Chihuahua dog. Police said Anthony Leonard Moore was seen on video picking up "Millie" the Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain.

