EASTON, Pa. - EPC baseball tournament getting underway on Thursday, Nazareth hitting the road and getting the win over Easton, 7-1. The Blue Eagles surrendered their lone run in the first inning on a wild pitch, after that they never looked back. They would grab the lead back in the second inning, scoring three runs in the inning.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO