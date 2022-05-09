ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds to activate Luis Castillo from 10-day IL

By Mark Polishuk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qB146_0fXJBVJs00

Luis Castillo will make his season debut on Monday, as the Reds will activate the right-hander from the 10-day injured list to start their game against the Brewers.

Castillo suffered soreness in his throwing shoulder during Spring Training, which required an IL visit and a late start to his 2022 campaign.

The former All-Star has allowed only a single earned run over 10 1/3 innings during his minor league rehab assignment, albeit with a troubling eight walks.

Nevertheless, the focus on rehab assignments is more health and tune-up work rather than results, and after three rehab outings, Castillo appears to be ready to return.

The Reds have 14 players on the injured list, which has been a big factor in the team’s disastrous start. Even after winning two of three games in their weekend series with the Pirates, Cincinnati has only a 5-23 record.

It is a lot to ask of Castillo to try and turn things around for the Reds by himself, and it remains to be seen if the right-hander will immediately be in good form once he takes the mound. Castillo has traditionally been something of a slow starter, as April and May are his worst months by ERA. If it takes him a while to really get going, it will not only impact whatever tiny chance the Reds have of getting on track, but it would also hamper Castillo’s value as a possible trade chip heading into the deadline. Since Castillo is controlled (via arbitration) through the 2023 season, the Reds should be able to command a nice trade return for Castillo, assuming that he is pitching like his usual self.

