We hope you got a lot done and planted this past week because more rain is sweeping through Indiana next week. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin. If you are looking for a robust lineup of corn or soybeans, both traited and conventional, and you want to increase your yield and your savings, contact Todd and Chris Jeffries at SeedGeneticsDirect.com!

INDIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO