ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Melyssa Ford: A Letter To My Late Mother On Mother’s Day

By Melyssa Ford
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227urH_0fXJBI5f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6MwJ_0fXJBI5f00

Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful


Dear Mom,

Another Mother’s Day is here and I miss you more than ever. I took for granted how much comfort I felt in my trips back home to Toronto, staying in the house and the bedroom I grew up in as a child. I miss how easily I slept, knowing that I was safe and regressing with ease back into feeling like a kid again.

I miss being woken up by you bringing me coffee and a breakfast sandwich; feeling no sense of urgency to run back to my busy and often complicated life. Being home with you was a way for me to suspend my reality and just be without conformity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6XxW_0fXJBI5f00

Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful


It was only in my later years, close to your death that I started to become aware of who you were as a person, outside the role of mother. I had lived a life, not only being oblivious to your everyday sacrifices but being arrogant with the assumption that my life choices and experiences were superior to yours. Sitting with you as you lay on your deathbed I asked if there was anything I could do for you, in spirit, as if to say that your life was… unfinished in some sort of way. Your answer shocked me: “No. I had a good life. I was happy.” It was at that moment, thinking about the high life and adventures I had that would fill many people’s bucket lists, that I could not say the same thing. I hadn’t known joy or happiness in a very long time.

Mothers are our “entry into the world.” So, when they go, who are we? When you died, I felt as though I had lost my anchor to the earth and that I was hurtling through time and space. Time didn’t feel real. Nothing felt real. I felt empty and winded at the same time like I couldn’t expand my lungs to their full capacity and I had to consciously keep telling myself to breathe.

Grief is a monster that has had me in a chokehold since you left; it has been shape-shifting and relentless. When we talk about the Five Stages of Grief, it’s discussed as if it’s linear in form and that there will eventually be some finality to it; that once you pass stage Five, it’s over. I’ve discovered this is the furthest thing from the truth. Grief is cyclical; on any given day, at any given time, any one of those stages revisits you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yte7H_0fXJBI5f00

Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful


I cherish the days we had, leading up to your very last breath. I feel as though I learned more about you in those days than I had my entire life. Why hadn’t I ever asked more questions? Oh, the roiling combination of regret and grief; it’s so easy to succumb to the warm toxicity of those feelings. It’s as tantalizing and as dangerous as the apple in the Garden of Eden.

But I digress. I wrote this letter as my expression of my undying love and devotion to you; my unending gratitude to you for giving me life and loving me the best way you knew how. Witnessing how you navigated getting your affairs in order and the business of dying while trying to tie everything up in a bow for me still leaves me in awe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D57W1_0fXJBI5f00

Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful


Your final days have come to define strength, poise, and dignity to me. I couldn’t be prouder to be your daughter. I’ll love you for eternity, Mom.

If I was to leave you, dear Reader, with any takeaways it would be to Love HARD, without shame. Say “the thing,” whatever it is, because unanswered questions will torture you forever. Forgive. We are all doing the best we can with the tools we’ve got and that includes our Mothers.

Signed,

Melyssa Ford

More From Our Mother’s Day Issue:

June Ambrose On Style, Motherhood, And Building Her Legacy

10 Iconic Styling Moments From June Ambrose That Shifted The Culture

5 Black Mommy Bloggers Who Juggle Motherhood And Dream-Chasing Seamlessly

The Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Life

Motherhood Must-Haves For Baby No. 2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melyssa Ford
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Our Mothers#Parade#Hellobeautiful
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy