Florida State Beach Volleyball Falls in National Championship to USC, 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they've reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement. Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves developers of an adjacent building, insurance companies and other defendants. The 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed in the early-morning hours of June 24, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. A total of 98 people were killed.
