Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Beach Volleyball Falls in National Championship to USC, 3-1

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Seminoles concluded their season with a loss to No. 1 USC in the championship match after fighting back through the elimination bracket. The Seminoles earned their spot in the final match after a 3-2 victory over third-seed UCLA. Alaina Chacon...

