The Porsche Carrera GT is quickly becoming the McLaren F1 of the 2000s. Produced between 2004 and 2007, Porsche only made 1,270 units. Admittedly, McLaren only made 106 F1s, but the Carrera GT has one thing that will always count in its favor. It's arguably the last of the unforgiving analog supercars that took no prisoners. You didn't buy one to pose in because it would kill you. Sadly, Paul Walker's death will also always be connected to the Carrera GT, which plays a significant role in its reputation as a widowmaker of note.

