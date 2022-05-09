ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Crash involving three vehicles in Clayton County results in two people hurt

By KCRG News Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials. At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

1 injured in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a train and truck crash in Durant Friday. Troopers are on scene at this time, according to Iowa State Patrol. Veil Avenue is closed to traffic. The crash was on Vail Avenue, east of Durant about 7:38 a.m., according to Iowa...
DURANT, IA
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County construction zone

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Vernon County Wednesday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone located at U.S. Highway 14 and Cut-Across Road in the Town of Coon, west of Westby.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Flames and thick black smoke can be seen for miles as an apartment complex in North Liberty is on fire. Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn Street in North Liberty. A KCRG-TV9 Crew...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police: Man arrested after large fight ends in gunshot victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man after they said he shot someone on Thursday night. Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue after a large fight. The victim was taken to Allen hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Mason...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be sentenced on Friday. Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway. The survey shows the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. Dust storm moves through Sioux Falls. Updated: 4 hours...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Decorah man arrested, charged with harassment, reckless driving

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning in Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Folstad, 51, is charged with two counts of first degree harassment,...
DECORAH, IA
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
KCRG.com

Burlington man is in custody on 4 counts of burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8th, 2022 at 6:39 pm, deputies were called to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies say they were told someone had been cutting copper wire at the home.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Jesup man charged after beating seagull with shovel on Florida beach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel. Police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing...
JESUP, IA
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A Xicalhua Tlaxcola. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
kniakrls.com

Dittmer Family Update on Boating Accident

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
SWAN, IA
951thebull.com

Two People Injured in Three-Vehicle Weekend Crash in Northeast Iowa

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck in northeast Iowa Sunday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the collision occurred along Highway 18 on the southside of Luana just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A GMC Yukon driven by 35-year-old Amanda Uhlenhake of Ossian was westbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck two eastbound vehicles, a Honda CRV driven by 41-year-old Cory Kozelka of Monona and a Chevy Equinox driven by 28-year-old Andrea Schnuelle of Postville.
IOWA STATE

