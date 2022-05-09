Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into Everyone From Kanye to Will Smith in Bonkers ‘The Heart Part 5’ Video

Click here to read the full article.

Kendrick Lamar shared a new single and music video for “The Heart Part 5” ahead of the release of his upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, scheduled for release on May 13th.

The track rides a flip of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 single “I Want You,” and finds Lamar picking up where he left off on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4.” The newest single is the fifth installment of Kendrick’s series, all of which have preceded the release of a new album.

The track’s video was directed by Lamar and his frequent collaborator Dave Free, who is also Lamar’s partner at his new PgLang agency. The video features Kendrick morphing into various digitally produced celebrity “deep fakes,” From Kanye West to Will Smith, to the late Nipsey Hussle. According to the video’s credits, Deep Voodoo are behind the music video’s movie magic.

The video also includes a “special thanks” to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Deadline reported in January that Lamar was working on a live-action production with the duo. It’s just one of the many projects Kendrick has had a hand in over the five years since the release of his previous album DAMN. Earlier this year, Lamar performed at the Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

Lamar’s rollout so far has been rather tech-savvy. Last month, he announced the new release via his new Oklama website. Lamar used the same website last August to share a note in which he announced that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers would be his last release on TDE.

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he wrote. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.”