Erie County, OH

Authorities investigating a plane crash in Erie County

By Watch
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a plane crash that occurred today around 1:53 p.m. at Hinde Airport in Huron Township, Erie County. According to...

