DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Bellin Health is introducing a first of its kind clinic in Northeast Wisconsin, focusing on the healthcare needs of teens and adolescents. Many adolescents feel too old to be in the same pediatric waiting room as babies – but much too young for other waiting rooms. Dr. Sherri Hoyman says the new Bellin Health Adolescent Team can bridge that gap.

DE PERE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO